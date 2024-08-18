Bulldozer: A Vehicle Of Injustice

In India, the judicial response can be categorised into two parts, one being in cases of dispossession or eviction and other being in cases of demolition. In the former, the courts have been affirmative and relief giving to the victims, but in the latter, the decisions are divided and not to the point. In cases of demolition also, ample time should be given to the other party by the authorities concerned, but there are have alleged instances where demolition was done without following the due process. Hence, it is need of the hour that the Supreme Court may list down certain guidelines or pass a detailed order pertaining to the issues in and around demolitions, where punishment is being served before the trial.