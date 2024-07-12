Delhi: DDA's Demolition Drive Unlikely To Take Place At Majnu Ka Tila, Reason Not Known | Details

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is unlikely to go ahead with the demolition drive scheduled to place on July 13 and 14 in north Delhi's Majnu Ka Tila. No immediate reason was cited for this.
Earlier, according to a public notice released by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the organisation was slated to undertake a demolition drive against encroachment in the Yamuna flood plain, south of the Majnu Ka Tila gurdwara. Several families who have migrated from Pakistan and are residing in the area were likely to lose their homes .
According to the residents of Majnu Ka Tila received the notice from the land owning agency late Thursday evening.The DDA had on Thursday issued a notice asking the residents of the vicinity to vacate the area by Friday.
About the demolition notice
Referring to the National Green Tribunal's April 3 order and the Delhi High Court's March 12 order behind the move, the notice read, "In the compliance of order, it is proposed to organise a demolition drive against the encroachment in the river Yamuna flood plain area near south of Gurudwara Majnu Ka Tila (Western Bank) on Saturday and Sunday."
The affected families can take temporary harbour at Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) shelters, it said.
"Hence, the residents of the area are hereby requested to vacate the area by July 12 otherwise they will be self-responsible for any loss due to demolition drive against the encroachment on July 13 or later," the notice stated.
About the Ntional Green Tribunal (NGT) order
In its order on April 3, the NGT had said that the status report filed by the DDA did not disclose any substantial effective steps by the agency for removing the encroachment from the area.
The NGT asked the agency to file a compliance report at least one week before the next date of hearing, which is July 15, by e-mail.
Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, some refugees living in Majnu Ka Tila were given citizenship certificates under the Citizenship Amendment Act.