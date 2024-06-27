Assagao House Demolition: Goa CM Pramod Sawant Meets Affected Family, Orders High-Level Probe | Details

"As per the formal order received from the authority, Crime branch has taken over the investigation of the ongoing Anjuna police station case. A 4-member SIT has been formed. Upon taking over investigation and based on initial evidences sections 440, 447, 448, 352, 354, 143 147, 148 read 149, 120B IPC have been added to the case for Criminal Trespass, Assault, And Rioting," the SP was quoted as saying by the Goan.