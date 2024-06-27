Assagao House Demolition: Goa CM Pramod Sawant Meets Affected Family, Orders High-Level Probe | Details

A family's house in Goa's Assagao village was partially demolished by some persons allegedly over a property dispute on Saturday. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met the family and assured them that the government would rebuild their house.
Sawant, along with a team of government officials, visited the spot and the Agarwadekar family. Following this, the Goa CM ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. He also transferred the probe into the case to the Crime Branch.
Local MLA Delilah Lobo and Calangute legislator Michael Lobo were also present during the CM's visit.
Reportedly, the incident took place around 11:30 am on Saturday at the one-storey house in North Goa's Assagao village. Some persons allegedly abducted a man and his son living in the house and later dumped them somewhere in the village, an official said.
Meanwhile, police arrested two persons, including one who claimed to be the owner of the property. Officials said that hunt is on for more suspects in connection with the case.
Noting that the state would rebuild the house for the family, Sawant said that all the expenses would be recovered from the accused in the case.
A member of the affected Agarwadekar family, Prinsha, told CM Sawant that police were hesitant to act against the accused though she had rushed to the police station at the time of the demolition and her husband and son being kidnapped.
She told the cops that at least 15 persons barged into her house, telling her that there was an order to demolish the house. Prinsha has been living with her family in that house for over two decades.
According to the Indian Express, she said that those people were unable to give her a "valid reply" when asked about the order. "Then the squad forcefully tried to gain entry into my house. Upon resisting a few bouncers pushed me and I fell," she was quoted as saying.
The high-level inquiry, ordered by Sawant, would be conducted by a committee led by state Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel. Sawant said all those found guilty of protecting the offenders would also be taken to task. "If required, we will suspend the officer even if he is high-ranking," he added.
Sawant said that all 15 accused in the case, including a Mumbai-based woman, would also be arrested.
The woman had reportedly bought the sale deed of the property from the landlord, even as the Agarwadekar claimed that they have been the "owners-in-possesion since 2001".
In her complaint, Prinsha also said that the landlord had given her family a valid NOC (No Objection Certificate), adding that "he is fully aware that we are the owners-in-possession of the disputed property".
She said that despite knowing this, the landlord -- in a fraudulent move -- entered into a sale deed with another accused.
Of those arrested was one 51-year-old Arshad Khwaja, who claimed to be the property owner and was nabbed from a locality near Panaji. Another accused was the driver of the bulldozer.
According to the Goan, the Crime Branch registered a case in a late night development on Wednesday and added charges of criminal trespass, assault and rioting to the case.
A four-member Special Investigation Team was also formed and a conspirator was arrested from Vasco.
"As per the formal order received from the authority, Crime branch has taken over the investigation of the ongoing Anjuna police station case. A 4-member SIT has been formed. Upon taking over investigation and based on initial evidences sections 440, 447, 448, 352, 354, 143 147, 148 read 149, 120B IPC have been added to the case for Criminal Trespass, Assault, And Rioting," the SP was quoted as saying by the Goan.
Reportedly, the Agarwadekar family has decided to compromise on the case, saying that they will withdraw complaint.
Jaspal Singh, the Director General of Police, said teams have been deployed to other cities as well and all efforts are being made to bring the case to a logical end.
Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the Goa Assembly -- Yuri Alemao -- demanded the arrested of the main accused within 24 hours after a delegation of Congress leaders also visited the village on Tuesday.
Alemao said Congress would crowdfund and provide financial assistance to the affect family to rebuild their house.
(With PTI inputs)