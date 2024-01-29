The Supreme Court has extended the interim stay on the Allahabad High Court's order for a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah Mosque complex near the Krishna Janmabhoomi temple in Mathura. Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, handling the plea by the Committee of Management Trust Shahi Masjid Idgah, scheduled further hearings for the first half of April. The court directed parties to complete pleadings by then, maintaining that interim orders will persist. All related petitions before the Supreme Court will be heard together in April.

