‘Thank You Supreme Court’: Arvind Kejriwal On Chandigarh Mayor Verdict | More Reactions

The Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned the result of the Chandigarh mayoral poll, citing serious faults in the conduct of the election and declaring defeated AAP-Congress alliance candidate Kuldeep Kumar as the new city mayor.

The decision came after the BJP candidate emerged as an unlikely winner in the January 30 election. The bench, headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, found that the returning officer for the poll, Anil Masih, a BJP leader, committed "misdemeanour" by deliberately defacing eight ballot papers.

During the hearing, Masih admitted to tampering, claiming he marked 'X' on eight ballot papers because they had already been 'defaced'.