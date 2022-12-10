Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Sulochana Chavan Will Be Remembered For Monumental Role In Promoting Culture Of Maharashtra: PM

Home National

Sulochana Chavan Will Be Remembered For Monumental Role In Promoting Culture Of Maharashtra: PM

A Padma Shri recipient, Chavan, 92, died in Mumbai on Saturday due to age-related ailments.

Sulochana Chavan
Sulochana Chavan Wikipedia

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Dec 2022 6:15 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the death of renowned Marathi Lavani singer Sulochana Chavan on Saturday and said she will be remembered for her monumental role in promoting the culture of Maharashtra, especially Lavani.

A Padma Shri recipient, Chavan, 92, died in Mumbai on Saturday due to age-related ailments.

Known as 'Lavani Samradnyi' (Queen of Lavani), Sulochana Chavan was one of the most well-known singers in this traditional Maharashtrian musical genre closely associated with the folk theatre form 'Tamasha'. 

Modi tweeted, "The coming generations will remember Sulochana Tai Chavan for her monumental role in promoting the culture of Maharashtra, especially Lavani. She was also passionate about music and theatre. Pained by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti."

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Prime Minister Of India PM Modi Tribute Politics Sulochana Chavan Sulochana Chavan New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kerala CM To Inaugurate IFFK On Dec 9

Kerala CM To Inaugurate IFFK On Dec 9

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe