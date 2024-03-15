State Government Increases DA By 4 Percentage Points For Haryana Employees

The Haryana government has announced an increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) by 4 percentage points for state government employees, pensioners, and family pensioners. This adjustment raises the rate from 46 percent to 50 percent, effective from January 1, 2024, as stated in an official release.
According to the statement, "The increased DA will start being paid to government employees with their March 2024 salary along with this, the arrears for the months of January and February will be paid in the month of May,"
Furthermore, the government has directed the provision of Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners and family pensioners from January 1, 2024. Pensioners will receive their DR along with their March 2024 pension, payable in April 2024. The arrears for January and February 2024 will also be included in the May 2024 payments.