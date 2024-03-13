Electoral Bonds Details, Names Of Purchasers Given To EC: SBI Tells SC

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday filed compliance affidavit in Supreme Court, saying it has furnished details of electoral bonds to Election Commission of India (EC). Details of date of encashment of electoral bonds, names of political parties which received donations have also been furnished to the Election Commission, SBI told Supreme Court on Wednesday.
Details of date of purchase of electoral bonds, names of purchasers and their denominations have been furnished to Election Commission, SBI told Supreme Court.
Advertisement
Data furnished to Election Commission (EC) in respect of electoral bonds purchased and redeemed between April 14, 2019 and February 15, 2024, SBI told SC.
The SBI on Wednesday also told the Supreme Court that a total of 22,217 electoral bonds were purchased and 22,030 redeemed by political parties between April 1, 2019 and February 15 this year.
The affidavit was filed by SBI's chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara.
The Supreme Court on Monday ordered SBI to disclose the details of electoral bonds to the Election Commission by close of business hours on March 12. As per the order, the Election Commission was asked to publish the details shared by the bank on its official website by 5 pm on March 15.
Advertisement
"In compliance of the Hon'ble Supreme Court's directions to the SBI, contained in its order dated Feb 15 & March 11, 2024 (in the matter of WPC NO.880 of 2017), data on electoral bonds has been supplied by the State Bank of India to the Election Commission of India, today, March 12, 2024," Election Commission said in a post on X.
The SBI issued electoral bonds worth Rs 16,518 crore in 30 tranches since the inception of the scheme in 2018.