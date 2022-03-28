SpiceJet's Boeing Aircraft Collides With Lightning Pole At Delhi Airport; DGCA Begins Probe

DGCA officials on Monday said that a SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 was damaged when its wing collided with a lightning pole at the Delhi airport when the aircraft was pushed back from the parking position to be ready for take off to Jammu.

According to the officials, so far none of the passengers have been reported to be injured.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has already initiated an investigation into the matter, they added.

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft of SpiceJet was being pushed back Monday morning when its right wing hit the lightning pole in the apron area of the airport.

SpiceJet Boeing 737-800 aircraft scheduled to fly from Delhi to Jammu, collided with an electric pole at the Delhi airport before takeoff. All passengers are safe. @flyspicejet @AviationWeek @LtGovDelhi @DelhiAirport pic.twitter.com/GSRKHseR4k — Vandana Singh (@VChakrbarty) March 28, 2022

The plane was scheduled to depart from Delhi at 9.20 am, officials noted.

In a statement, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, "On March 28, 2022, SpiceJet flight SG 160 was scheduled to operate between Delhi and Jammu.

"During push back, the right wing trailing edge came in close contact with a pole, causing damage to aileron. A replacement aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)