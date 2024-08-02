SpiceJet Airlines: Passengers Stranded At Dubai Airport Due To Flight Cancellation Over Payment Issues

Though the airline reported a standalone profit of Rs 119 crore in the January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, for the December quarter of the same year its losses stood at Rs 301.45 crore as against a profit of Rs 106.82 crore in FY23. For full fiscal 2023-24, the airline posted a loss of Rs 409.43 crore against a loss of Rs 1,503 crore in FY23, as per the airline's tax filing records