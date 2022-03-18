Sonia Gandhi Reaches Out To G-23, Meets Ghulam Nabi Azad

A day after Congress G-23 leaders held a meeting, the party president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday met her senior colleague Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The G-23 leaders have been holding successive meetings since Wednesday, following Congress Working Committee meeting in which Gandhi family loyalists reaffirmed their faith on the party present leadership despite suffering continuous losses in elections.

The G-23 has been vociferously seeking the party revamp since 2020.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had reached out to former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who had attended the G-23 meet on Wednesday.

(This is a developing story. Details will be updated.)

