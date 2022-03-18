Friday, Mar 18, 2022
Sonia Gandhi Reaches Out To G-23, Meets Ghulam Nabi Azad

Congress president Sonia Gandhi in her outreach to the G-23 leaders met party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad. The G-23 has been demanding revamp in the Congress organisational structure.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi meets Ghulam Nabi Azad.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 18 Mar 2022 6:58 pm

A day after Congress G-23 leaders held a meeting, the party president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday met her senior colleague Ghulam Nabi Azad. 

The G-23 leaders have been holding successive meetings since Wednesday, following Congress Working Committee meeting in which Gandhi family loyalists reaffirmed their faith on the party present leadership despite suffering continuous losses in elections. 

The G-23 has been vociferously seeking the party revamp since 2020.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi had reached out to former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who had attended the G-23 meet on Wednesday. 

(This is a developing story. Details will be updated.)
 

