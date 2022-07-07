Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Soldier Injured In Accidental Firing During Training Exercise In Jammu-Kashmir's Poonch Dies

Officials stated that a soldier who was injured in an accidental firing during a training exercise in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district succumbed to his injuries.

File photo of security official standing guard at Balakote sector after unprovoked firing by the Pakistani forces, in Poonch district. PTI Photo

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 5:03 pm

A soldier who was injured in an accidental firing during a training exercise in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district succumbed to his injuries, officials said on Thursday.


The soldier was identified as Sepoy Rishkesh Choubey of the Army's Mahar Regiment, they said.


Choubey was among two soldiers who suffered splinter injuries during a training exercise at the Jhallas field firing range on Wednesday evening, the officials said.


They were hospitalized. Later, Choubey succumbed to his injuries, they said.


General Officer Commanding (GoC), 16 Corps, Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, and all ranks salute the braveheart for his supreme sacrifice, a Jammu-based defense spokesperson said.

Visually told More

