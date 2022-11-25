Smriti Irani Attacks Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged Sloganeering

Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over alleged shouting of the slogan `Pakistan Zindabad' during his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Congress earlier in the day termed a video of the Yatra in which someone is purportedly heard shouting the slogan as "doctored", and blamed the BJP's "dirty tricks department" for it.

"Pakistan Zindabad slogans were shouted during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. This is not the first time someone has insulted India during former Congress president's Yatra. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi how many more such persons you will take along in your caravan?" Irani said, speaking to reporters here.

The BJP leader was in Surat to address the party's women wing workers as part of the campaign for the Gujarat Assembly elections.

In her speech, Irani urged women BJP workers to confront Aam Aadmi Party's leaders about the alleged liquor scam in AAP-ruled Delhi, and videos showing jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain getting a massage.

"Ask them how many of your ministers took bribes in Delhi's liquor scam. Instead of opening a school in his constituency, Arvind Kejriwal's cabinet has decided to start training classes on how to consume liquor," said Irani at the event in Katargam area.

Kejriwal defended Jain saying he is innocent, she noted.

"You must have seen it (massage video) on TV and realised how innocent that minister is," Irani added.

"BJP does not take voters for granted. We always approach people with our report card. This time, along with our report card we will also convey our anger because AAP's goons used abusive words for PM Narendra Modi's mother," she said, apparently referring to state AAP leader Gopal Italia's controversial comments.

-With PTI Input