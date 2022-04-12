Tuesday, Apr 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Six Killed After Train Runs Over Them In Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: The deceased were passengers of a Guwahati-bound superfast express and had got down onto the adjoining railway track in Batuva village when their train stopped due to a technical problem.

Six Killed After Train Runs Over Them In Andhra Pradesh
Six people killed in Andhra Pradesh after train runs over them.(File photo-Representational image) PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Apr 2022 12:45 pm

At least six people were run over by the Konark Express in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh late on Monday night, police said.

They were passengers of a Guwahati-bound superfast express and had got down onto the adjoining railway track in Batuva village when their train stopped due to a technical problem, they said.

The Konark Express was coming from the opposite direction and ran over these six people, they said.

Related stories

WB Train Accident: Initial Probe Finds Locomotive Ran 18,000 Km Sans Check, Warns Of 'Ghost' Exam

Problem With Locomotive's Equipment: Railway Min After Inspecting Bikaner-Guwahati Train Accident Site

Railway Minister Inspects Bikaner-Guwahati Train Accident Site

"So far, we have identified six bodies. The Government Railway Police are reaching the accident spot to ascertain if there are more casualties," Superintendent of Police, Srikakulam, G R Radhika told PTI over phone.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over the accident. He directed the district authorities to undertake relief operations and ensure that proper medical care is provided to the injured, if any.

Further details are awaited.(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National Train Train Accident Andhra Pradesh People Killed Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Chief Minister Of Andhra Pradesh Guwahati Super Fast Express Train Batuva Relief Operation
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Women's Jr. Hockey WC: IND To Fight ENG For Bronze Medal

Women's Jr. Hockey WC: IND To Fight ENG For Bronze Medal

Elon Musk Pitches For Dogecoin As Payment Option On Twitter Blue; DOGE, Shiba Inu Fall 8%

Elon Musk Pitches For Dogecoin As Payment Option On Twitter Blue; DOGE, Shiba Inu Fall 8%