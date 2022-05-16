Monday, May 16, 2022
Sincere Efforts Needed To Make India ‘Jagatguru' By Following Ideals Of Gautam Buddha: Mayawati

Extending her greetings on Buddha Purnima, the BSP supremo also gave a detailed account of the works done by her government for the poor and deprived sections of the society by working on the path shown by Gautam Buddha.

BSP leader Mayawati. (File photo) PTI

Updated: 16 May 2022 3:31 pm

BSP President Mayawati on Monday said there is a need to rise above all kinds of malice and narrow-mindedness and put together sincere efforts to make our country a 'Jagatguru' by following the ideals of Gautam Buddha. 

Extending her greetings on Buddha Purnima, the BSP supremo also gave a detailed account of the works done by her government for the poor and deprived sections of the society by working on the path shown by Gautam Buddha.

In a statement issued from the BSP headquarters here, she said, "Bowing down is a different matter, but there is wider utility and significance of making the life of people happy by following the ideals of saints and gurus like Gautam Buddha."

"That is why rising above all kinds of malice and narrow-mindedness, there is a need for sincere efforts to make the country 'jagatguru' again by following the life ideals of Tathagata Gautam Buddha for which BSP is striving and fighting and there is no going back from it." She also said for the special mission of social and economic change, the governments, besides the society, will also have to remove the difference between their words and deeds and make their intention pure and honest. 

"This will be a true tribute to Tathagata Gautam Buddha," she said. She also said that her government had created the Gautam Buddha Nagar and Mahamayanagar districts, and also made Shravasti, Kushinagar and Kaushambi, associated with Gautam Buddha, as districts.

-With PTI Input

