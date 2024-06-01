'Silence Is No Option': Mirwaiz Pledges To Keep Talking, Calls For Dialogue

Mirwaiz had also reiterated that he and his colleagues in the All Parties Hurriyat Conference have always believed Kashmir is an issue that has to be addressed and resolved. "A part of J&K is in India, another part with Pakistan, and some part with China, and all this makes the state of Jammu and Kashmir an issue. This is a human problem for us, the people of Jammu and Kashmir, not a territorial tug of war. We also want to move beyond it."