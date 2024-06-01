'Silence Is No Option': Mirwaiz Pledges To Keep Talking, Calls For Dialogue

As Mirwaiz Umar Farooq led Friday prayers from the pulpit of Jamia Masjid today after four weeks of his “house arrest” he called on the government to clarify the reasons behind his repeated arrests and releases. He hoped that the "iron fist" policy of the government would “ease to some extent.” Mirwaiz said he will not remain silent but will continue talking despite such steps.
He talked. He said he was for dialogue all along. He said he doesn’t want killings and graves but dialogue to resolve problems. He insisted that actions against him would not silence him or his colleagues. He also urged the next government, whosoever will form it next week, to undertake initiatives that can lead to lasting peace in the region.
"We expect the government to change its policy and adopt a humane and realistic approach to move forward," Mirwaiz said. "Our stand is based on principles. With a new government coming to power in New Delhi next week, we expect initiatives (from it) that will lead to lasting peace in the region and solutions to the problems."
Mirwaiz said that the Hurriyat Conference has always advocated resolving issues through dialogue. "We have always maintained that issues should be resolved through dialogue. We have suffered because of this stance; we were attacked, but we did not waver."
"A large number of youths are in jail, and the government should reconsider this policy on this aspect. The government has created numerous hurdles in acquiring jobs and passports, including mandatory police verification, which complicates the issue. The government should bring some flexibility in its approach.”
“The people of Jammu and Kashmir have the first right to the resources of J&K, including jobs and land,” he added.
"We do not want an uncertain situation. We hope the government comes up with positive policies. If they take one step, we will take ten. But these regular arrests and house detentions will not cow us down."
"We do not want war or killings. We do not want our youth in jail or graves. We must find solutions to these issues. Look at what is happening in Palestine,” Mirwaiz said. “We do not want our youth to be consumed by conflict. We expect the government to adopt a flexible policy.”
Today’s speech is in contrast with his emotional address on September 22, 2023, following his release after four years. Then, he had wept and talked about peace, pervasive silence across Kashmir, and the dismemberment of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.
"At present, there is absolutely no space for us, for the expression of our opinions, aspirations, and concerns. What can we do? This is the time to conserve, be patient and act responsibly," Mirwaiz had said.
Mirwaiz had also reiterated that he and his colleagues in the All Parties Hurriyat Conference have always believed Kashmir is an issue that has to be addressed and resolved. "A part of J&K is in India, another part with Pakistan, and some part with China, and all this makes the state of Jammu and Kashmir an issue. This is a human problem for us, the people of Jammu and Kashmir, not a territorial tug of war. We also want to move beyond it."
Over the decades Mirwaiz was seen as the most moderate among separatists, his faction of the Hurriyat Conference held talks with the Centre on January 22, 2004, with then-Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani. Later, on March 27, 2004, they met then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat Conference held another round of dialogue with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on September 5, 2005, after the formation of the UPA government.
In September last year, Mirwaiz was released from prolonged house arrest after he was detained on August 5, 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated. He was initially allowed to address people at Jamia Masjid. However, shortly after, he was placed under house arrest again and not allowed to offer prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar.
In January this year, Mirwaiz was permitted to travel to New Delhi for the first time since his house arrest in August 2019. He described the visit to Delhi, along with his mother and other family members, as "purely private and personal." Upon his return, he was not allowed to lead prayers at Jamia Masjid.
On March 15, Mirwaiz offered Friday congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid of Srinagar. But in April, he was again placed under house arrest.
Since the Union government abrogated Article 370 and reorganised the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories on August 5, 2019, the authorities have consistently denied permission to the Anjuman to organise Eid prayers at Jamia Masjid. This Eid also, Mirwaiz was not allowed to offer prayers at Jamia Masjid.
“Jamia Masjid should not be barred for prayers, and I must have the right to free movement,” he said. Whether the next government will it, it will be seen on Friday next week