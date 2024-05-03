Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Placed Under House Arrest, Denied Access To Jamia Masjid On Friday

In September last year, Mirwaiz was released from prolonged house arrest. Initially, he was allowed to address people at Jamia Masjid. In his first speech in September after his release last year, Mirwaiz became very emotional and wept. He stated that in the current situation, there exists no space for the expression of their opinions, aspirations, and concerns. He emphasized the need for conservation, patience, and responsible behaviour at this juncture. However, after that, Kashmir's chief cleric was placed under house arrest and was not allowed to offer prayers at Jamia Mosque Srinagar.