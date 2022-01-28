Sikkim Reports 165 New COVID-19 Cases, One More Fatality

Sikkim reported 165 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, which pushed the tally to 37,816, the health department said in its bulletin.



One more person succumbed to the infection, raising the toll to 428, the bulletin said. East Sikkim logged 96 fresh cases followed by West Sikkim at 57, South at seven and North Sikkim at five.

Currently, the Himalayan state has 1,450 active cases. Altogether, 35,296 people have recovered from the disease, while 642 others have migrated out.

As many as 1,146 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of such clinical examinations done so far to 30,6407. The daily positivity rate stood at 14.4 per cent and the daily recovery rate at 95 per cent.

