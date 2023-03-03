Sikkim CM Extends Rs 20,000 Annual Aid To 14,000 Non-Working Mothers

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday distributed cheques of Rs 20,000 each to 14,000 non-working mothers under the 'Aama Yojana'.

The state government launched the scheme on August 15 last year for non-working mothers, and sanctioned Rs 100 crores for its implementation till 2023.

The annual financial assistance is being extended so that women use the money to support the education of their children, invest in micro-income generating businesses, address immediate medical needs, renovate their houses or meet other unfulfilled obligations as they deem fit.

The CM also gave away Rs 3 lakh each to 16 women for IVF treatment.

Speaking on the occasion, Tamang said women were the foundation of the society and the amount was a token of love and respect for them.

"Our government envisaged this scheme specifically for mothers because you know how to utilise and manage finances better. I am sure this annual financial assistance will go a long way in making your lives easier," he said.

-With PTI Input