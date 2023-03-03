Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Sikkim CM Extends Rs 20,000 Annual Aid To 14,000 Non-Working Mothers

Home National

Sikkim CM Extends Rs 20,000 Annual Aid To 14,000 Non-Working Mothers

The state government launched the scheme on August 15 last year for non-working mothers, and sanctioned Rs 100 crores for its implementation till 2023.

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang
Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang PTI File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Mar 2023 9:14 pm

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday distributed cheques of Rs 20,000 each to 14,000 non-working mothers under the 'Aama Yojana'.

The state government launched the scheme on August 15 last year for non-working mothers, and sanctioned Rs 100 crores for its implementation till 2023.

The annual financial assistance is being extended so that women use the money to support the education of their children, invest in micro-income generating businesses, address immediate medical needs, renovate their houses or meet other unfulfilled obligations as they deem fit.

Related stories

PM Modi Greets Sikkim CM On His Birthday

Sikkim CM Lauds Media

The Pawan Chamling Backlash! Prem Singh Tamang Faces Legal Questions Over Elevation As Sikkim CM

The CM also gave away Rs 3 lakh each to 16 women for IVF treatment.

Speaking on the occasion, Tamang said women were the foundation of the society and the amount was a token of love and respect for them.

"Our government envisaged this scheme specifically for mothers because you know how to utilise and manage finances better. I am sure this annual financial assistance will go a long way in making your lives easier," he said.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Sikkim Chief Minister Sikkim Government Myanmar Political Crisis Politics Financial Assistance Prem Singh Tamang Gangtok Sikkim
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

IND Vs AUS, 3rd Test: This Is What Complacency Can Do, Says Shastri

IND Vs AUS, 3rd Test: This Is What Complacency Can Do, Says Shastri