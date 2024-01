One the eve of the budget session of Parliament, the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, has called for the passage of the bill on the Uniform Civil Code.

Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale spoke about passage of UCC bill while addressing a press conference in Delhi after an all-party meeting on the session's eve.

He also urged Parliament to adopt a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.