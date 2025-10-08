Shia-Sunni Divide A Key Issue In November J&K By-Poll Election

Pal says his decision to contest the elections depends on the People’s Alliance for Change (PAC), a political front that includes his party, PDF’s former Jamat-i-Islami (JeI) leaders and the People’s Conference.“If I am in the race again, I will highlight the neglect of Budgam constituency—poor roads, a lack of public infrastructure, and projects diverted elsewhere in the district. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s government has failed to deliver on key promises, such as waiving electricity fees and providing youth employment. All these will be central to my campaign," he says.