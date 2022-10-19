Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022
Shashi Tharoor Will Be Mocked For Taking On Gandhis: BJP

BJP leader Amit Malviya’s attack came after a letter from Shashi Tharoor's team to the party's chief election authority, flagging ‘extremely serious irregularities’ in the conduct of the election in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress Election: Shashi Tharoor
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.(File photo) Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Oct 2022 3:11 pm

After Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor flagged the issue of "polling irregularities" in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP mocked him on Wednesday, saying did he expect free and fair elections.

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya also claimed that the Congress MP from  Thiruvananthapuram will be ridiculed and shamed for taking on the Gandhis.

"Shashi Tharoor is whining like a sore loser. Did he actually expect elections in Congress to be free and fair? He should be grateful that he wasn't locked up in bathroom… The worst is still to come. In the next few months he will be ridiculed and shamed for taking on the Gandhis," Malviya tweeted.

The BJP leader's attack came after a letter from Tharoor 's team to the party's chief election authority, flagging "extremely serious irregularities" in the conduct of the election in Uttar Pradesh. The team also demanded that all votes from the state be deemed invalid, sources said.

However, after his rival Mallikarjun Kharge was elected the new party president, the Kerala MP conveyed his congratulations to him on victory.

"The decision of the party delegates is final and I accept it humbly. It is a privilege to be a member of a party that allows its workers to choose their president," Tharoor said. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

