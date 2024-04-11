National

Sharpshooter Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Held In Delhi

Satender Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district, was involved in a recent firing incident in the city’s Moti Nagar area last month.

Advertisement

Sharpshooter of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested from outskirts of Delhi
info_icon

A 20-year-old alleged sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was arrested from the outskirts of Delhi, police said on Thursday.

Satender Kumar, a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district, was involved in a recent firing incident in the city’s Moti Nagar area last month.

On Monday, we got a tip-off about Kumar and apprehended him during a raid, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) R K Singh said.

He disclosed that he came in touch with one of the gang members of Lawrance Bishnoi-Kala Rana-Kapil Mann gang in September 2023.

"In the last week of March he was directed to reach a designated place in Naraina where he met with another boy who was riding a scooter," said the DCP.

Advertisement

On March 31, they went to a man’s house in Moti Nagar at about 2 pm where the rider fired several rounds and fled, police said.

"After the incident, he was dropped by the rider near Rithala metro station and thereafter he kept changing his locations to evade arrest," the DCP said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Actors Who Have Played Biographical Figures On The Silver Screen
  3. Chhattisgarh: 12 Killed As Bus Falls Into Mine Pit In Durg; PM Modi Reacts
  4. What Is The 1864 Arizona Abortion Law? Supreme Court Issues Near-Total Abortion Ban Based On 160-Year-Old Law In The US State
  5. Eid 2024: Songs To Rule Your Playlist This Festive Season
  6. PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  7. Elections 2024: Rahul Hits Back At BJP Over Manifesto Row; Complaint Against PM Modi Over Poll Code Violation
  8. Sports World: Bopanna-Ebden Pair Bows Out At Monte Carlo Masters - As It Happened