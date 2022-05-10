Tuesday, May 10, 2022
SFJ Asks Himachal CM To "Learn" From Mohali Attack

Referring to Monday's RPG attack at Punjab Police headquarters in Mohali, SFJ General Counsel said “it could have been Shimla also”.

Updated: 10 May 2022 6:19 pm

Banned secessionist group ‘Sikhs for Justice’ (SFJ) in an audio message has asked Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur to learn from Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and do not start conflict with the pro-Khalistan group. 

In the audio message sent to some mediapersons of the state, SFJ General Counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun threatened Thakur with “violence” if he takes any action against raising of the Khalistani flag in Dharamshala. 

Referring to Monday's RPG attack at Punjab Police headquarters in Mohali, he said “it could have been Shimla also”. 

SFJ also announced that it will announce the date for a referendum on Khalistan in Himachal Pradesh from Paonta Sahib in June - on the “38th anniversary of Operation Blue Star”. 

The SFJ had recently put Khalistan flags on the gates of winter Vidhan Sabha complex in Dharamshala. 

