Seers Perform Rituals To Save Cows From Lumpy Skin Disease In Rajasthan

While veterinary doctors have been inoculating cows and other cattle to protect them from lumpy skin disease, seers on the other hand have been performing 'yagyas' for their good health.

A 'puja' and 'havan' were organised at the Jaipur Municipal Corporation Heritage headquarters on September 13, during which several councillors, including Mayor Munesh Gurjar, participated. During the offering, the mayor even announced that she will remain barefoot and will not accept any formal welcome at any event until the disease subsides.

An eight-day 'Gau Pusthi Mahayagya' is being organised under the guidance of Mahant Narendra Das at Om Trishakti Ashram in Bhanpurkalan, about 35 km from Jaipur, on the Jaipur-Delhi National Highway.

The Panch Kundiya Mahayagya started on September 15 and will end on September 22. People from far-flung areas have been thronging the ashram to participate in the yagya and wait for their turn to give offering, Das told PTI. He said the devotees participating in the yagya belong to different faiths.

Similarly, a 'Gayatri Mahayagya' and havan were performed at Nirjara Mahadev temple in Jaipur, recently. Mahant Ram Manohar Joshi said Gayatri Mantra was chanted 1.25 lakh times in order to save the cows from the disease.

According to the Animal Husbandry Department, 59,027 animals have died due to lumpy skin disease and 13,02,907 animals have been affected. A total of 10,80,967 cattle in the state have been vaccinated.

(With PTI inputs)