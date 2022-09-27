Tuesday, Sep 27, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Seer found a dead inside temple in UP’s Mathura

On Tuesday morning, police found a 55-year-old seer dead inside a temple here.

Seer found a dead inside temple in UP’s Mathura
Seer found a dead inside temple in UP’s Mathura PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Sep 2022 7:13 pm

A 55-year-old seer was found dead inside a temple here on Tuesday morning, police said. 

The body of Sudhakar Das alias Lal Baba was found on a bench on the premises of Chamar Devi temple in Jaint police station area, Station House Officer Arun Panwar said.

The seer, a native of Madhya Pradesh, who lived in Burjwaale Mata temple and had gone to Chamar Devi temple on Monday evening to perform prayers, he said.

According to villagers, there was a dispute over the land on which the temple, where he lived, was built and he was getting threats.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, he said. 

Tags

National Chamar Devi Burjwaale Mata Temple Post Mortem Madhya Pradesh Religion Jaint Police Station Investigation Madhya Pradesh Government
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

‘Brahmastra’ Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Film Starrer Crosses Rs 400 Crore-Mark Worldwide

‘Brahmastra’ Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Film Starrer Crosses Rs 400 Crore-Mark Worldwide