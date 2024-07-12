Sea The Change

Then there is the new port nearby. Desired by politicians and others who wanted to be known as the modernisers of a sleepy coastal town; it was built despite all reason. No one asked the fishermen. Possibly, as whispers go, there were lucrative contracts hidden in the sand. Who knows! Yet the small seaside town was never a big industrial hub, nor did it have a huge amount of commercial shipping. So who was the port for? However the port was built. A huge wall and jetty were constructed. Artificial harbour. As predicted, the sand from the estuarine river close by—and it was in millions of tonnes each year—could no longer flow. Normally it deposited onto the seashore, to form the beaches. The fishermen lived and parked their boats on them. Without the sand, they may as well pack up and go home. The port stopped the sand from flowing along with the coastal currents onto the shores. Millions of tonnes of sand piled up on one side of the port wall, as the beaches waited and waited, pining away, thinning down. The sea eroded the beaches even more, and soon the water was lapping up to the fishermen’s huts. No place left to launch the boats.