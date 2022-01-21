Friday, Jan 21, 2022
SDMC To Make 5 Markets, Including GK 1 And 2, Completely Single-Use-Plastic Free

The civic body has started a door-to-door campaign in slums, JJ colonies and other localities to educate people to shun single-use-plastic (SUP).

SDMC To Make 5 Markets, Including GK 1 And 2, Completely Single-Use-Plastic Free
SDMC to make GK 1 and 2 markets single-use-plastic free (Representational Image) - Photo by Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 11:06 am

"With an aim to improve its ranking in the Swachh Survekshan this year, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation has decided to make five of its popular markets, including Greater Kailash-1 and 2, completely free of single-use-plastic," officials said on Thursday. "The civic body has also started a door-to-door campaign in slums, JJ colonies and other localities to educate people to shun single-use-plastic (SUP)," they said.

“Our aim is to make at least five markets free from single-use-plastic. We have identified these markets which include N-Block Market GK-1, M-Block Market GK-2, Hauz Khas, Kailash Colony and J-block Saket market,” a senior South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) official said. The official said that special awareness campaigns will be carried out in these markets urging shopkeepers to stop use of SUP.

“We will also initiate crackdown against SUP in these markets later,” the official said. The SDMC had failed to do well in the Swachh Survekshan-2021 and secured the 31st spot out of 48 cities with population above 10-lakh category.

Besides this, the SDMC on Thursday also started a door-to-door drive on segregation of wet and dry waste at source and stop use of SUP at RK Puram ward's Ekta Camp. “Under the programme Panni se Kanni, shopkeepers, mobile vendors, and thela walas were also educated about the harmful effects of the SUP. They were also encouraged to use jute/cloth bags. Additionally, cloth bags were also distributed among them,” the SDMC said in a statement.

Residents of Ekta Camp were also educated on categories of dry, wet and sanitary waste. They were told how to segregate and dispose- off it in a sustainable manner, it said. The statement said that 540 households were covered during the door-to-door campaign and residents were motivated to keep their surroundings clean, the statement said.

With PTI Inputs

