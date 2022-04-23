Saturday, Apr 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Screen, Treat With Iron-Folic Acid Approach Efficacious In Reducing Prevalence Of Anaemia: Study

"Anaemia remains a public health problem in India, particularly among women," said Dr Raghu Pullakhandham, a senior scientist at the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) and lead investigator of the study.

Screen, Treat With Iron-Folic Acid Approach Efficacious In Reducing Prevalence Of Anaemia: Study
Representational Image Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Apr 2022 4:12 pm

The 'screen and treat with iron-folic acid' approach is efficacious in reducing prevalence of anaemia among women of reproductive age, and significant treatment effects persist for a period of one year, found a study by the ICMR's National Institute of Nutrition.

Anaemia remains a public health problem in India, particularly among women, Dr Raghu Pullakhandham, a senior scientist at the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) and lead investigator of the study, told PTI.

"The population approach to anaemia has been prophylactic iron-folic acid (IFA) supplementation since the last four decades, yet, the prevalence of anaemia has remained stubbornly above 50 per cent among Indian women," Pullakhandham said.

Related stories

CBSE Drops Chapters On Islamic Empires, Cold War From Syllabus; Verses Of Faiz Also Excluded

PM Modi Has Set Target To Make India Number One In World By 2047: Amit Shah

Women With 'Long COVID' Have More Symptoms Than Men: Study

In an attempt to strengthen anaemia control, the government recently launched the 'Anemia Mukt Bharat (AMB)' programme, which, in addition to the existing prophylactic IFA supplementation for women of reproductive age, advocated an additional screening for blood hemoglobin levels and treatment with IFA tablets.

This approach was evaluated by ICMR-NIN, Hyderabad, among 470 women of 17-21 years in age.

Screening for hemoglobin followed by treatment with IFA for 90 days reduced the prevalence of anaemia by 40 per cent -- reduced from 70 to 30 per cent -- and improved the body iron stores as estimated by serum ferritin, an iron storage protein, Pullakhandham stated.

When the same women are followed up again in one year time, there is a small decline in hemoglobin levels (by 0.5g/dL) and an increase in anaemia prevalence (by 10 per cent), which is still lower compared to anaemia at the start of the study (70 per cent), he explained.

"This study, therefore, demonstrates that screening followed by IFA supplementation as suggested by 'Anemia Mukt Bharat' guidelines is efficacious in reducing the prevalence of anaemia among WRA, and significant treatment effects persist for a period of one year," he said. 

Tags

National Study Research Research Scholars ICMR Indian Council For Medical Research (ICMR) Anaemia Nutrition Women Health
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Despite USA Warning, India Doubles Down On Oil Purchase From Russia: Report

Despite USA Warning, India Doubles Down On Oil Purchase From Russia: Report

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court