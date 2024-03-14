SC Seeks Response From Ajit Pawar Faction On Plea Of Sharad Pawar Group Over 'Misuse' Of Name, Photos

The Supreme Court on Thursday has asked for a response from Ajit Pawar Pawar faction of Nationalist Congress Party for the plea filed by Sharad Pawar faction over the 'misuse' of senior Pawar's name and pictures for alleged political gains.
The apex court bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and K V Viswanathan has set a deadline of March 16 for Ajit Pawar faction to submit their response regarding the plea. They also mentioned that the next hearing would be on March 19.
The bench reportedly said, “We need a categorical and unconditional undertaking that the name, pictures of Sharad Pawar will not be used."
Advertisement
The Supreme Court had earlier assigned the name 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' to the faction led by Sharad Pawar and said that it would remain in effect until further notice.
They has also requested a response from the faction led by Ajit Pawar regarding Sharad Pawar's appeal against the Election Commission's decision on February 6, which recognized the group led by the Maharashtra deputy chief minister as the legitimate Nationalist Congress Party