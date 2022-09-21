Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
SC Lambasts TV Channels For Unregulated Hate Speech, Questions Govt’s Silence

Supreme Court while questioning government's silence over the issue, has said: ‘Government should not take an adversarial stand but assist the court. Is this a trivial issue?’

File photo of Supreme Court.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Sep 2022 5:02 pm

Supreme Court on Wednesday lashed out at TV channels over unregulated hate speeches.

According to the report in NDTV, the SC has observed that: “These speeches on mainstream media or social media are unregulated. It's (the anchors') duty to see that hate speech doesn't continue the moment someone does. Freedom of press is important... Ours is not as free as US but we should know where to draw a line”.

It also mentioned: "Hate speech is layered... Like killing someone, you can do it in multiple ways, slowly or otherwise. They keep us hooked based on certain conviction".

SC also has said “Government should not take an adversarial stand but assist the court. Is this a trivial issue?” stated the report.
 

National India Supreme Court TV Channels Media Hate Speech Laws Social Media US Press Freedom
