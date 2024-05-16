National

SC Directs Union To Deport 17 Foreigners Languishing In Assam Detention Centre

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan noted a report submitted by the State Legal Services Authority which stated that there are 17 declared foreigners detained in the detention centre in Assam

File Photo
Supreme Court | File Photo
info_icon

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Union of India to deport 17 foreigners languishing in a Assam detention centre, noting there is no offence registered against them.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan noted a report submitted by the State Legal Services Authority which stated that there are 17 declared foreigners detained in the detention centre in Assam.

"We are of the view that Union of India must take immediate steps for deporting these 17 foreigners as there is no offence registered against them," the bench said.

Noting that a number of foreigners have been languishing in detention centres for years, the top court in April had asked the State Legal Services Authority of Assam to apprise it about the foreigners detained for more than two years.

It had also directed the legal services authority to constitute a team to visit the detention centres to find out the facilities made available to foreigners.

The top court was hearing a plea seeking the release of persons who have completed more than two years in detention centres in the state.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Geeta, Hearing And Speech Impaired Woman Brought Home From Pakistan, To Appear For Class 8 Exam
  2. Chhattisgarh Top Cop Urges Google To Take Action Over Bogus Customer Care Numbers
  3. Swati Maliwal 'Assault' Case: NCW Summons Arvind Kejriwal's Close Aide Bibhav On May 17
  4. Arrested J'khand Minister Alamgir Alam Remanded To 6-Day ED Custody
  5. Mumbai Hoarding Collapse: Ex-ATC Manager & Wife Among 16 Dead, Rescue Op Ends; Owner On The Run
Entertainment News
  1. 'Heeramandi' Actor Jason Shah On His Break-Up With Anusha Dandekar: Didn’t Really Understand Me
  2. Richa Soni Is Eager To Play Evil Villain Who Is ‘Psychotic And Malicious’
  3. All Eyes Are On Francis Ford Coppola In Cannes. Sound Familiar?
  4. Cannes 2024: Rajpal Yadav Makes His Debut With 'Kaam Chalu Hai' Director Palaash Muchhal
  5. Janhvi Kapoor Shares Karan Johar's Message For 'Superstar Singer 3' Contestant
Sports News
  1. NBA: LeBron James Attends Draft Combine To Watch Son Bronny Play
  2. Sunil Chhetri Announces Retirement: A Look Back At His Remarkable Sporting Career And Goals - In Pics
  3. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Soak In Chhetri's Retirement Announcement; Badminton Eyes Shift Towards Thailand
  4. FA Cup Final, Manchester Derby: Erik Ten Hag Vows To Bring Trophy Back To Old Trafford
  5. RCB's Virat Kohli Opens Up On Living Life On Regret-Free Retirement Lane
World News
  1. Fire At A Residential Building In Germany Leaves 3 People Dead And 2 With Grave Injuries
  2. 'India Reaching Moon, Children Falling In Gutter Here': Pak Lawmaker's Speech Goes Viral | LISTEN IN
  3. Slovakia PM Fico 'Not In Life-Threatening Condition'; Assassination Attempt Caught On Cam
  4. France Declares Emergency In Island Protesting Over A Vote Held 17,000 KMs Away | Here's Why
  5. Pro-Palestinian Protesters Place Fake Bloody Corpses At Home Of University Of Michigan Official
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Sports Highlights May 15, 2025: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup