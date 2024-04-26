National

SC Decision On EVMs Exposes India Bloc Parties That Tried To Defame EC: Arjun Ram Meghwal

The court has rejected pleas seeking complete cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with a Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) and said "blindly distrusting" any aspect of the system can breed unwarranted scepticism.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision on the use of electronic voting machines in polls and said it has exposed opposition parties, including the Congress, that had left no opportunity to "defame" the Election Commission.

"The Supreme Court in its decision said that the EVM (electronic voting machine) system is all right, its credible and there cannot be any tampering with it. The Supreme Court has given a fabulous decision. We welcome this decision on behalf of the BJP," Meghwal told a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

The decision has exposed the Congress and other constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc, the senior BJP leader said and added that they had left no opportunity to "defame" the Election Commission by raising questions on the credibility of EVMs.

