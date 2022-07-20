Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Sanitation Worker Sacked For Carrying PM Modi's Portrait In Garbage Cart Reinstated Following Public Outrage

The matter came to light on Saturday after videos circulated on social media showed contractual sanitation worker Bobby, posted in the Generalganj area, carrying framed portraits of Modi and Adityanath in his wheelbarrow.

The sanitation worker with his garbage cart in Mathura.
The sanitation worker with his garbage cart in Mathura. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 10:34 am

The authorities in Mathura reinstated a sanitation worker on Tuesday, days after he was sacked when portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were found in his garbage cart.

The decision to terminate his services faced severe criticism on social media.

Following this, Municipal Commissioner, Mathura-Vrindavan Nagar Nigam, Anunaya Jha said that after taking note of the demands raised by the worker and his family, he was taken back on duty with a warning.

The matter came to light on Saturday after videos circulated on social media showed contractual sanitation worker Bobby, posted in the Generalganj area, carrying framed portraits of Modi and Adityanath in his wheelbarrow.

Earlier, Additional Municipal Commissioner, Mathura-Vrindavan Nagar Nigam, Satyendra Kumar Tiwari had said Bobby was found lax in his work and his services were terminated.

Related stories

Delhi Govt Gives Rs 1 Crore To Family Of Sanitation Worker Who Died Of COVID-19

Sanitation Workers: The Frontline Covid Warriors India Doesn't Talk About

Dried 'Poori' Being Served To Quarantined Sanitation Workers In UP's Azamgarh

The contractual worker had, however, maintained that he was only doing his job and that it was not his fault that the portraits were found in the garbage.

The videos showed some people accosting Bobby as he was going about his business and asking him about the portraits in the barrow with garbage.

The worker said he found the portraits on a street and was just doing his job.

The people then took out the two portraits from the garbage -- a third one was nearly destroyed -- as others recorded the act on mobile phones.

One of them washed the portraits and took those with him, another video that surfaced on social media showed. 

Tags

National Sanitation Workers PM Modi Garbage Garbage Cart Mathura Uttar Pradesh UP CM Yogi Adityanath Sanitation
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

HDFC AMC’s Roshi Jain Shares Secret Behind Her Top-Managed Funds Beating Benchmarks

HDFC AMC’s Roshi Jain Shares Secret Behind Her Top-Managed Funds Beating Benchmarks

Maharashtra: 12 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament Will Form Separate Group And Meet Lok Sabha Speaker, Claims Party MP

Maharashtra: 12 Shiv Sena Members of Parliament Will Form Separate Group And Meet Lok Sabha Speaker, Claims Party MP