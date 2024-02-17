Sandeshkhali: Political War Escalates As Opposition Corners TMC Over Sexual Abuse Charges | Top Developments

The political tensions continue to escalate in West Bengal over the alleged Sandeshkhali sexual harassment case, with the BJP cornering the Mamata Banerjee-led government over the allegations against TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, while the latter has charged the saffron party of fomenting trouble in the state for its political gains.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali accused TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" them under coercion.