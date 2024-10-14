In March 2006, as winter was drawing to a close, Sajad Lone lived in his hut at Highlands Park Hotel for about eighty days in order to write a ‘vision document’ about the Kashmir solution and named it ‘Achievable Nationhood’. Lone, a separatist at the time, began writing the document after meeting the then-prime minister Manmohan Singh in the nation's capital earlier that year as part of the Centre's effort to have talks with various outfits in the state.