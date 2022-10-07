Friday, Oct 07, 2022
Run Campaign To Make UP Roads Pothole-Free By November 15: Yogi Adityanath To Officials

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath PTI

Updated: 07 Oct 2022 11:10 am

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to run a campaign to make roads in the state pothole-free by November 15.

During a high-level meeting, he also reviewed preparations for the 81st session of the Indian Road Congress (IRC) to be held in Lucknow from October 8, a spokesperson said here.

Highlighting that better connectivity is the vehicle of progress, Adityanath directed all the departments concerned to chalk out a comprehensive plan to fix the roads, especially in industrial and agricultural market areas.

"Whether a person lives in a village or in a metro city, good roads and better connectivity are everyone's rights," he said. "The roads should be pothole-free should by November 15," he ordered.

Pressing for the participation of private players in building roads, Adityanath asked the Uttar Pradesh State Highway Authority to prepare an action plan to work on a public-private partnership model.

He also told the officials to complete preparations for the 81st session of the Indian Road Congress (IRC) to be held from October 8, which will be attended by Union ministers and around 1,500 representatives from national and international organisations involved in construction of roads.

"Latest technologies of the country and the world will be discussed during the IRC session. Since this event will be of good use for engineering students, they should also be participants," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

