Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

RSS Chief To Attend Seminar In Ahmedabad Today

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will on Wednesday attend a seminar in Ahmedabad organized by the city-based Bharatiya Vichar Manch (BVM).

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 9:01 am

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat will on Wednesday attend a seminar in Ahmedabad organized by the city-based Bharatiya Vichar Manch (BVM).

The seminar on the topic "independence to freedom- a multi-faceted discussion," (swadhinta se swatantrata ki or bahu aayami vimarsh) will be held at the Gujarat University, the state RSS said in a release.

Bhagwat will deliver the inaugural session address, it said.

Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Nyas treasurer Govind Dev Giri, MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, and others will attend the event.

In July, the Sangh chief attended a two-day meeting here of office-bearers of the RSS affiliate Laghu Udyog Bharati to discuss various issues including employment generation.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National RSS Affiliate Laghu Udyog Bharati Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Nyas Treasurer Govind Dev Giri MP Sudhanshu Trivedi Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Chief Mohan Bhagwat City-based Bharatiya Vichar Manch (BVM) Employment Generation
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Lewandowski Faces Bayern In Champions League

Lewandowski Faces Bayern In Champions League

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run