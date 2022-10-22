Rozgar Mela: 75,000 Recruits To Receive Employment Offers; All You Need To Know

Prime Minister Modi launched the ‘Rozgar Mela' on Saturday via video-conference, as a part of a nationwide drive to recruit 10 lakh people, wherein appointment letters will be given to 75,000 candidates today during this ceremony, an official statement issued on Thursday said.

Nearly 50 Union ministers will be personally handing over the letters of appointment to some candidates, selected for different government jobs, at their designated locations as part of the 'Rozgar Mela,’ PTI reported. Here’s all you need to know about the event!

What are Rozgar Melas?

According to a press release published by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, a Rozgar Mela is an event where several employers and job seekers are brought together for the purpose of job recruitments.

Defined more precisely, a "Rozgar Mela is an employment strategy to fast-track the meeting of job seekers and employers." They generally cater to the youth in the age group of 18-35 Years with an academic qualification covering 8th/10th/12th Pass, ITI, Diploma, Graduates etc. including the trained and certified candidates conforming to National Skills Qualifications Framework.

Do Rozgar melas usually cater to government job aspirants?

While these melas generally bring together private employers and companies to recruit job seekers, the central government has organized various such melas in recent times to offer appointment letters for some government jobs as well.

For instance, the candidates who will receive appointment letters this Saturday will join 38 ministries or departments of the Government of India. The appointees will join the government at various levels in Group A and B (Gazetted), Group B (Non-Gazetted) and Group C. The posts on which appointments are being made include the central armed force personnel, sub-inspectors, constables, LDC, steno, PA, income tax inspectors and MTS among others, according to Thursday's statement.

These recruitments are being done by ministries and departments either by themselves or through recruiting agencies such as UPSC, SSC and the Railway Recruitment Board. For expeditious recruitment, selection processes have been simplified and made tech-enabled, it had said.

Why is the government implementing this in ‘mission mode’?

In June this year, the prime minister had asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a "mission mode" in the next year and a half.

This comes against the backdrop of a battering economic slowdown in India and the world over. The debilitating impact of the COVID19 pandemic and the nine-month-long Russia-Ukraine war has pushed the global economy on the brink of a recession. In India’s case, the twin shocks arrived one after the other when the economy was already struggling to recover from the effects of demonetisation and a hastily implemented GST regime, besides declining investments, agrarian distress, and lowering manufacturing outputs.

A plethora of such factors have caused a spike in India’s inflation and unemployment statistics. For instance, data released by the Centre for Monitoring the Indian Economy (CMIE) reveals that the unemployment rate in India in August 2022 was at a historic high of 8.3%.

To this end, while addressing the launch of the Rozgar mela on Saturday, PM Modi said that “It is a fact that the global situation is not very good. Several large economies are struggling. In several countries, problems such as high inflation and unemployment are at their peak.” He reaffirmed that “India is taking new initiatives and some risks to save our country from being affected by these problems,” but cautioned that the “side-effects of the once-in-a-century pandemic will not go away in 100 days.”

Addressing the Rozgar Mela where appointment letters are being handed over to the newly inducted appointees. https://t.co/LFD3jHYNIn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2022

What is the scale of Saturday’s rozgar mela?

According to the list of Saturday's event, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will be in Jaipur to hand over appointment letters, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will be in Bhopal and Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur will be in Chandigarh.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Virendra Kumar will be in Indore on Saturday, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in Mumbai, Port, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will be in Guwahati, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Bhubaneswar, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in Patiala and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be in Chennai, the officials said.

Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju will be handing over appointment letters to the candidates in Shillong and Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh in Delhi, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)