Ropeway Gets Stuck Midway; BJP MLA, Devotees Stranded Midair For An Hour

More than 40 devotees including BJP MLA Kishore Upadhayay remained suspended in the air for nearly an hour when a ropeway connecting Surkanda Devi temple near Mussoorie got stuck midway due to a technical snag. 

Updated: 10 Jul 2022 9:15 pm

 Over 40 devotees including BJP MLA Kishore Upadhayay remained suspended in the air for nearly an hour on Sunday when a ropeway connecting Surkanda Devi temple near Mussoorie got stuck midway due to a technical snag. 

Upadhayay said the incident occurred when they were returning from the temple by the ropeway. 

The devotees had a sigh of relief as they got down from the ropeway trolley after nearly an hour of being suspended in the air, he said.

Ropeway operation to the famous temple has been resumed, Upadhyay said but suggested that it should be properly examined so that the lives of devotees are not risked.

Ropeway's service to the temple situated in the Tehri district began in May this year.

It is the first important ropeway project started by the state tourism department after the creation of Uttarakhand. The 502-meter long ropeway was built at a cost of Rs 5 crore and operates between Kaddukhal and Sukanda Devi temple.

