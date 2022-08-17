Wednesday, Aug 17, 2022
Rohingya Refugees To Get Flats In Delhi: Govt

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country, while saying that all Rohingya Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi.

Rohingya refugees in Coxs Bazar, Bangladesh.
Rohingya refugees in Cox Bazar, Bangladesh. (File photo-Representational image) AP/PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Aug 2022 2:25 pm

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that Rohingya Refugees will be shifted to apartments in Bakkarwala in outer Delhi and will also be provided basic amenities and police protection.

EWS flats have been constructed by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and are located in the Bakkarwala area near Tikri border.

"India has always welcomed those who have sought refuge in the country. In a landmark decision all Rohingya Refugees will be shifted to EWS flats in Bakkarwala area of Delhi. They will be provided basic amenities, UNHCR IDs & round-the-clock Delhi Police protection," Puri tweeted.

The minister also hit out at those who had criticised the country's refugee policy and said that such people would be disappointed with the move.

"Those who made a career out of spreading canards on India’s refugee policy deliberately linking it to CAA will be disappointed. India respects & follows UN Refugee Convention 1951 & provides refuge to all, regardless of their race, religion or creed," the minister said in another tweet. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

