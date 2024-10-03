National

RG Kar Row: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Man Arrested For Threatening Doctor | Top Points

The mega rally organised by Bengal Junior Doctors' Front began at College Street and ended in the Esplanade area. Wednesday's rally marked one of the largest demonstrations in recent weeks and attracted a diverse mix of participants, including doctors, nurses, medical students, and concerned citizens.

Mega rally Kolkata justice RG Kar case junior doctors
Mega rally in Kolkata seeking justice in RG Kar case Photo: PTI
As the 'Devi Paksha' began Wednesday with 'Mahalaya' heralding the beginning of worshipping the divine maternal energy right ahead of Durga Puja celebrations, thousands of junior doctors, joined by people from different walks of life, took out a mega protest rally demanding justice for the 31-year-old on-duty junior medic who was brutally raped and murdered at Kolkata's state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

Placards, slogans, ceasework: A fresh wave of protests

The mega rally organised by Bengal Junior Doctors' Front began at College Street and ended in Esplanade area. Wednesday's rally marked one of the largest demonstrations in recent weeks and attracted a diverse mix of participants, including doctors, nurses, medical students, and concerned citizens.

"We are not in a 'Puja' or 'Utsav' mood, and we will continue protesting on the streets till our sister gets justice. We have chosen this day of Mahalaya to send out this message," said one of the protesting doctors.

The vandalised RG Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata - PTI
RG Kar Case: Agitating Doctors’ Back To Ceasework, State Healthcare System On Edge | Latest Developments

BY Outlook Web Desk

Protesters were seen raising slogans while carrying placards, and national flags asserting they would not rest until justice was served. The march comes amid doctors' 'cease-work' stir in hospitals in protest against the rape and murder of their colleague.

"We will not give up. This is about our safety, our dignity, and justice for Abhaya. The government cannot expect us to remain silent while they do nothing," said an agitating junior doctor, while addressing the crowd.

CBI is awaiting 3D mapping report of the emergency ward of RG Kar to pinpoint the crime scene | - PTI
Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Awaits 3D Mapping Report; Court Says Ex-RG Kar Principal Could Get 'Capital Punishment If...'

BY Outlook Web Desk

The protesters later gathered on the banks of Ganga, lighting 1,000 diyas as a symbolic act in their fight for justice.

"Today is the 52nd day of our protest, and we are still facing attacks. There is no positive response from the state government toward meeting our safety and security demands," said Aniket Mahato, one of the agitating junior doctors, addressing the crowd at Esplanade.

Junior doctors' ceasework continues

The protesters, mostly junior doctors, have been on a 'cease work' since Tuesday, accusing the West Bengal government of failing to fulfil promises made in mid-September. Earlier the doctors partially resumed services after 42 days of the strike. However, they resumed the ceasework alleging that key demands such as enhanced safety measures for medical staff were not implemented.

"We joined our profession to serve the people, but how can we do so when we constantly live in fear? We don't feel safe in the very places where we are supposed to save lives," said another junior doctor.

Among the key demands raised by the Bengal Junior Doctors' Front are the installation of CCTV cameras on hospital premises, round-the-clock security for healthcare workers, and stricter protocols to prevent similar incidents of violence against medical professionals.

Durga Puja celebrations in Kolkata amid protests over RG Kar incident - PTI
To Celebrate Or Not: Durga Puja A Fortnight Away, RG Kar Case Divides Bengalis

BY Jheelum Basu

While the West Bengal government had initially promised to address many of the doctors' concerns following the first phase of protests, the agitating doctors claimed there has been little follow-up action.

"The promises made were hollow. We are being asked to return to work without any concrete measures being put in place to ensure our safety," Mahato said.

Vamps from the religious epics — Shurpanakha, Tara, Duhshala, Kaikeyi, and Jana — reimagined with their agencies in the play Beerangana Kabya. - Ichcheymoto Theatre Group
How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident

BY Debarati Gupta

Man arrested for threatening doctor at RG Kar Hospital

As the threat culture, fear and intimidation continue to gain spotlight in West Bengal, Kolkata Police on Wednesday arrested one person for allegedly threatening and abusing a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

It has been reported that a complaint was lodged on Wednesday afternoon by a doctor at RG Kar Hospital against a person who came with his relative to the hospital's trauma unit for treatment.

"The person abused and threatened the attending doctor with dire consequences over treatment of the patient. The on-duty police personnel detained him. The patient later left the hospital for treatment at another medical institute. The detained person was later arrested," a police officer said.

