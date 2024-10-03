RG Kar Row: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Man Arrested For Threatening Doctor | Top Points

As the 'Devi Paksha' began Wednesday with 'Mahalaya' heralding the beginning of worshipping the divine maternal energy right ahead of Durga Puja celebrations, thousands of junior doctors, joined by people from different walks of life, took out a mega protest rally demanding justice for the 31-year-old on-duty junior medic who was brutally raped and murdered at Kolkata's state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.