RG Kar Case: More Doctors Join Hunger Strike, Private Hospitals Also Begin ‘Ceasework’

It has been two months since the horrifying rape-murder case of the trainee doctor at RG Kar Hospital and agitating doctors continue to demand justice. The hunger strike by junior doctors has escalated as more medics joined their colleagues on Saturday. Moreover, several private hospitals also decided to begin the ‘ceasework’ in solidarity with protesting doctors.
More doctors join the hunger strike
Parichoy Panda from Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan and Alolika Ghorui from Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, along with two doctors at North Bengal Medical College in Siliguri, joined the original six fasting doctors, bringing the total number of medics on indefinite hunger strike to ten.
The protest has been ongoing since October 5, with doctors declaring they will not eat until their demands are met. “They are very weak, and all their health parameters are declining. Despite the toll that seven days of fasting has taken on them, their resolve for justice remains unshaken,” Dr. Debasish Halder, one of the protesting doctors, said.
Fasting doctors in critical condition
The deteriorating health of the fasting doctors has prompted concerns among their colleagues. Aniket Mahato, who joined the hunger strike on October 6, is particularly in a concerning condition as per reports. He was admitted to the critical care unit (CCU) of RG Kar Hospital after his health deteriorated sharply.
"When he (Aniket) was admitted, he was severely dehydrated, his pulse rate was very high, and was in a very unstable condition. His pulse, blood pressure, and fluid levels have improved,” Soma Mukhopadhyay, a professor monitoring Mahato’s condition told PTI.
The health condition of the other six junior doctors who have been on hunger strike since Saturday night along with Mahato, is also deteriorating. But they are continuing with their strike.
Doctors allege police pressuring families
Two fasting junior doctors, Snigdha Hazra and Alok Verma, alleged that police have been pressuring their families to persuade them to withdraw from the hunger strike. Hazra said that police visited her family home, while Verma said his mother got calls for the same.
“I told her I will continue the hunger strike and won’t listen to them,” Verma asserted.
IMA urges CM Banerjee for intervention
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to intervene before the situation escalates further. IMA national president Dr. R.V. Asokan, who visited the fasting doctors, remarked, “I am touched by the way these children are fighting for the cause of the people and not for themselves. They are the real heroes, and we are all very proud of them.”
The Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA) has issued a stern warning, threatening a nationwide "complete shutdown of medical services" should any harm come to the protesting junior doctors.
Private hospital doctors join in the ceasework
In solidarity with the junior doctors, 38 doctors from Arambagh Medical College and Hospital announced their mass resignation. Consultants from the Fortis Group of Hospitals have also decided to suspend all non-emergency services in support of the junior doctors, effective October 12.
“We the consultants attached to the Fortis Group of Hospitals have unanimously decided to withhold all non-emergency services with effect from 12th October,” a letter signed by “consultants” of Fortis Hospital, Anandapur and Fortis Hospital and Kidney Institute read.
This decision has been followed by other private hospitals, including Apollo Multispecialty and Manipal Hospital, which plan to stop non-emergency services from October 14. “The nation’s health infrastructure can’t afford more sacrifices of highly skilled health professionals,” Dr Bastab Ghosh, a urological surgeon at Manipal Hospital, said.
The doctors also demand the immediate removal of Health Secretary N S Nigam, enhanced security measures in hospitals, and rapid filling of vacant healthcare positions.
Response from the state government
In response to the escalating protests, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant assured the doctors that extensive infrastructural improvements are underway to enhance safety for medical professionals. "We are installing 7,051 CCTVs, 893 new duty rooms, and 778 washrooms across medical colleges and hospitals statewide," he noted in his correspondence with the protesting doctors.
Despite these assurances, tensions continue to rise. FAIMA has issued a stark warning, stating that if any harm comes to the fasting doctors, it will ignite widespread protests across the country.
Fasting doctors urge public for ‘Arandhan’
The protesting doctors have reached out to the public as well. They have urged citizens to observe "Arandhan" (no cooking) on Ekadashi, coinciding with the completion of their seven-day fast. “When our freedom fighters were on hunger strike, the common people observed 'Arandhan' in their support,” one of the doctors said.