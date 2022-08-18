Thursday, Aug 18, 2022
Retired Army Man Shoots Dead Wife In UP's Etawah

The incident is said to have taken place after both the husband and wife had a fight, the ASP said, adding that Satish fled after the incident.

Retired Army Man Shoots Dead Wife In UP's Etawah

Updated: 18 Aug 2022 10:47 am

A retired army man allegedly shot dead his 35-year-old wife during an altercation in the Friends Colony Police Station area, police said on Thursday.  

Satish Kumar Yadav shot dead his wife Sapna with his licensed pistol Wednesday night in New Tulsi Adda locality here, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Kapil Dev Singh said.  

The incident is said to have taken place after both the husband and wife had a fight, the ASP said, adding that Satish fled after the incident.  

Police have registered a case and are searching for the accused, the ASP added.

-With PTI Input

National Army Personnel Wife Killed Shot Dead FIR Crime Uttar Pradesh
