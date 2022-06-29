Wednesday, Jun 29, 2022
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs To Fly To A Neighbouring State Of Maharashtra From Guwahati On Wednesday: Sources

A chartered flight will depart from the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati in the afternoon with the MLAs, they said.

Dissident Shiv Sena MLAs and a group of independent legislators, led by Eknath Shinde Photo: PTI

Updated: 29 Jun 2022 11:05 am

Dissident Shiv Sena MLAs and a group of independent legislators, led by Eknath Shinde, who have been camping at a hotel here since June 22, will leave for a neighbouring state of Maharashtra later on Wednesday, official sources said.

A chartered flight will depart from the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati in the afternoon with the MLAs, they said. "It will leave around 3 pm from Guwahati," the sources told PTI.

Asked about the destination, they said it is likely to be a “neighbouring state" of Maharashtra. Three air-conditioned Assam State Transport Corporation have reached the Radisson Blu hotel to carry the legislators to the airport, the sources added.

Earlier in the day, Shinde had told reporters outside Kamakhya temple here that he will return to Mumbai on Thursday to "complete necessary formalities".

(With PTI inputs)

