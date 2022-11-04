Friday, Nov 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Reasonable To Have Ambition In Politics, Approach Makes Difference: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

His remark comes two days after his former deputy Sachin Pilot raised eyebrows over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "praise" for Gehlot and also nudged the Congress to end the "state of indecision" over the post of Chief

Ashok Gehlot
Ashok Gehlot Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Nov 2022 2:33 pm

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said it was reasonable to have ambition in politics but it was the approach that made the difference.

His remark comes two days after his former deputy Sachin Pilot raised eyebrows over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "praise" for Gehlot and also nudged the Congress to end the "state of indecision" over the post of chief minister.

When asked about the internal challenges in the party, Gehlot told reporters in Baran without naming anyone, "Everyone has a little bit of ambition in politics and it is reasonable that one should have ambition. It is the approach that makes some difference."

Refuting any suggestions of internal conflict in the ruling party, Gehlot said he did not want to speak further on the matter and said it was important to win the next elections to the Rajasthan Assembly in the interest of the state and the country.

He said the next elections would be fought on the agenda of good governance, works and schemes of the government. 

On Wednesday, Pilot pushed for action against leaders of the Ashok Gehlot camp involved in a show of strength on the chief minister's behalf, boycotting a Congress Legislature Party meeting in September, and said the time had come for the Congress to end the state of political indecision.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Want All Congress Leaders To Maintain Discipline: Gehlot After Pilot's Remarks

PM 'Praised' Ashok Gehlot, Says Sachin Pilot; Asks Party Not To Take This Lightly

Cracks In Rajasthan Congress Far From Healed: Sachin Pilot Slams Modi’s Praise For Ashok Gehlot

Tags

National The Rajasthan Government Politics Rajasthan Chief Minister Prime Minister Of India Ashok Gehlot Kota Rajasthan
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Gujarat: Oreva Reopened Morbi Bridge After 'Temporary Repairs'; Complete Work Promised After Permanent Contract Only

Gujarat: Oreva Reopened Morbi Bridge After 'Temporary Repairs'; Complete Work Promised After Permanent Contract Only