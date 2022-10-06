Thursday, Oct 06, 2022
Ramayana Inspires People To Protect All Living Beings: CM Yogi

The Chief Minister visited the Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park on Wednesday and held the cub, who was rescued three months ago, in his arms, according to an official release.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Oct 2022 11:01 am

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the Ramayana inspires people to protect all living beings as he fed milk to a leopard cub at the Gorakhpur Zoo here.

The chief minister visited the Ashfaq Ullah Khan Zoological Park on Wednesday and held the cub, who was rescued three months ago, in his arms, according to an official release.

Speaking on the occasion, he referred to the Hindu epic Ramayana, saying monkeys, bears, rivers, trees and stones became Lord Rama's friend when he was clueless about the whereabouts of Maa Sita after she was abducted by Ravana.

According to the spirit of Ram Rajya (an ideal society), everyone should contribute in protecting every living being along with human welfare. We also get this inspiration from the Ramayana, said Adityanath, who is also the head of the Gorakhnath Math.

Human beings will be safe only when they are aware of their responsibilities towards the nature and conservation of animals, he said, urging everyone to contribute towards conserving wildlife.

The chief minister also named two leopard cubs, including the one fed by him, and said animals are friendly towards him as they have the unique capacity to understand who can harm them and who cannot.

He also said falcon conservation centres will be built in Maharajganj, Chitrakoot and Gorakhpur as they are on the verge of extinction.

Adityanath had inaugurated the zoo on March 27, 2021.

-With PTI Input

National Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Uttar Pradesh Government Ramayana BJP Party Politics Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Gorakhpur
