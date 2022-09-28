Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022
Rajnath Singh Visits Forward Areas In Arunachal Pradesh

The defence minister was briefed on infrastructure development along the Line of Actual Control, capability development and operational preparedness by Lieutenant General R C Tiwari, general officer commanding of 3 Corps and other senior officers. 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh PTI

Updated: 28 Sep 2022 8:36 pm

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the country's easternmost Army formation at Dinjan in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Wednesday and reviewed its operational readiness, a Defence communique said.

Singh, who is on a two day visit to Arunachal Pradesh,  was accompanied by Army Chief General Manoj Pande, Commander of Eastern Command Lieutenant General R P Kalita along with other senior officers, it said.

Singh's visit takes place at a time when China is upgrading its infrastructure along the border. China refuses to accept Indi'a sovereignty in Arunachal Pradesh and calls it South Tibet.

During the visit the defence minister was also briefed on employment of cutting edge military equipment and technology to enhance operational efficiency of the troops deployed in the border, the communique said.

The defence minister commended the stellar work and the yeoman services being rendered by all ranks of the Army's Spear Corps under challenging conditions, it added. Singh will visit forward posts on Thursday for first hand input on operational preparedness and interact with the troops there.   

He will interact with members of second religious expedition to Athu Popu. The expedition is an annual trek of local Idu Mishmi tribe which is being facilitated by the Army since 2021 as part of its outreach and continued efforts towards supporting the locals and development of tourism. 

(With PTI Inputs)

