Rajasthan To Administer Polio Vaccine To Children On Sunday

Children up to five years of age will be administered polio vaccine in the state on Sunday as part of a campaign to eradicate the disease, officials said. Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena had appealed for the drive to be held on February 27, saying polio can be eradicated only by administering its vaccine to the children.

In a statement, Meena said 54,627 polio booths have been set up across the state to make the campaign a success. Apart from this, 2,215 transit teams and 3,381 mobile teams have been formed. He said that on the first day of the campaign, the medicine would be given at the booths. Those left out will be administered the medicine in a door-to-door drive by health workers for the next two days.

The minister said the last case of polio in the state came to light in November 2009. Since then, not a single case has been reported. He said no new case of polio has been found in our country after January 2011. Significantly, India was declared polio-free by the World Health Organization on 27th March 2014, Meena added.

He said that the second phase of Mission Indradhanush 4.0 will be organised from March 7. In this, related vaccines will be given to children up to two years of age and pregnant women. He informed that the first phase of this year was organised from February 7 and the third phase will start from April 4. This is the 27th year of the Pulse Polio programme, which was launched started in 1995.

