Rajasthan's Urban Employment Scheme Should Be Implemented Across Country: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress government in Rajasthan has brought an employment scheme for urban dwellers that must be implemented throughout the country, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday, asserting that his party would continue to solve important issues of the people.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved new guidelines for the implementation of 'Indira Gandhi Shahari Rozgar Yojana'. The scheme was announced by Gehlot in the 2022-23 budget to provide employment in urban areas on the lines of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Under the new urban employment scheme, 100 days of employment per year will be provided to the families residing in urban areas. The state government will spend Rs 800 crore per year on this ambitious scheme, an official statement said.

In a Facebook post, Rahul Gandhi said unemployment has "broken records" in the country and wreaked havoc in villages as well as cities.

More than 45 crore people have given up hopes of getting a job, he said.

In 2005, the Congress party had brought MGNREGA, in which the problem of the unemployment was overcome in the villages by giving a minimum of 100 days of guaranteed work, he said.

"Just as the Congress party had brought MGNREGA to provide employment to the poor in the villages, in the same way, the Rajasthan Congress government has brought 'Indira Gandhi Shahari Rozgar Guarantee Yojana' to remove the increasing unemployment in the cities. Under this scheme, needy families of cities will get 100 days guaranteed employment," Gandhi said.

"We will continue to work to raise and solve the important issues of the people of the country. This scheme should be implemented not only in Rajasthan but all over the country," the former Congress chief said.

In another Facebook post, Gandhi recalled that on May 10, 2022, while addressing tribals in Dahod in Gujarat, he had said that as soon as the Congress government comes in Gujarat, it will first stop the 'Tapi-Narmada Link Project'.

"Ten days later, under pressure from the tribals and the Congress party, the BJP government of Gujarat has cancelled the project," he said.

"This is a big victory for the tribals. The Congress party has always been raising the voice of the rights of the tribals and we will continue to raise your voice without fear, without bowing down. When the Congress government comes in Gujarat, we will give priority to protecting your water, forest and land," he said.